Latest Balearic coronavirus cases include "data update"
The Balearic government has explained that the 908 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday do not correspond to the previous 24-hour period.
The information in a health ministry press release, which stated that they did relate to the previous 24 hours, contained "an error". The Tuesday number, the government says, includes cases from last week (approximately). It is, therefore, a "data update". The government's explanation does not specify how many correspond to the past 24 hours and to last week.
Otherwise, the figures as reported earlier are correct.
