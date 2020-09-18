Economy
CaixaBank & Bankia to merge
CaixaBank and Bankia have agreed to merge, creating the biggest bank in Spain with assets worth more than 600 billion euros.
The boards of directors of CaixaBank and Bankia agreed to the deal in principle on Thursday and insiders say Shareholders will back the merger.
Discreet negotiations between the two banks began earlier this year but the exact details of the merger have not been revealed.
One priority was to make sure that La Caixa Foundation’s 40% share in CaixaBank didn’t fall below 30% in order to safeguard the Charity’s tax benefits.
The new bank will have around 6,600 branches and 51,000 employees, 35,600 from CaixaBank and 16,000 from Bankia.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.