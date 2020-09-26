Passeig Sagrera closed until further notice. 25-09-2020 Jaume Morey

Palma City Council has closed Passeig de Sagrera until further notice because of extremely strong winds.

Winds were gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour on Friday according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet and Municipal Departments such as Parks and Gardens, Citizen Security and Mobility put signs up to let pedestrians know that the promenade was closed.

According to protocol, if winds exceed 90 kilometres an hour a section of Avenida Gabriel Roca Avenue may be closed to traffic and a detour set up and the Avenida d'Antoni Maura-Passeig des Born ACIRE annulled.

Pedestrians are advised to be extremely cautious and avoid walking in areas where there are large trees, such as Avenida Gabriel Roca, Dalt Murada, Paseo Mallorca, the first line of Playa de Palma, Las Ramblas, Passeig des Born, Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina, sa Feixina, Bellver forest and Passeig de Sagrera.

The 112 Emergency Service dealt with 52 wind-related incidents in Palma.