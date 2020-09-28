Tirapèl car park, Es Trenc. 27-09-2020 Ultima Hora

After months of study, the modifications and improvements at the private car park in Tirapèl and a strategic investment plan have been authorised by the General Management of Espais Naturals i Biodiversidad.

The proposal was made by the owner of the car park within Es Trenc-Es Salobrar natural parkland and the improvements and conservation will cost Ses Arenes Camp i Natura S.L. 200,000 euros.

With the declaration of the natural park, the dimensions of the car park had to be reduced from 800 spaces to 400, by law.

The project includes the landscape restoration of 5,289 square metres of land in the maritime-terrestrial public domain area.

The work will take place over the next five years and after that a new five-year action plan with a similar economic investment must be submitted.

According to the Director General of Natural Areas and Biodiversity, Llorenç Mas, the project includes the delimitation of accesses, installation of signalling elements and interpretation of the natural values of the protected area.

A budget of 7,000 euros has been set aside for a re-vegetation plan for some eroded areas and seeds will be collected and planted later if needed.