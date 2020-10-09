Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 26 degrees today and mostly sunny with a low of 15.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 24 degrees with a light wind and a low of 14.
Campos is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 27, a southeasterly breeze and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.
It’s 27 and windy in Pollensa with lots of sunshine and a low of 14 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further south from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
Deya is mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a southeasterly breeze and a high of 24 dropping to 13 after dark.
