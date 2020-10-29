Local football club
Real Mallorca club shop shown the red card
Fan left speechless
An ardent Real Mallorca fan has shown their club shop the red card after she was asked to speak Spanish rather than Mallorcan!
The fan was left speechless when she went to the shop close to the Plaza Cort. But when she enquired about an article in Mallorcan she was asked to speak Spanish, prompting her to see red.
She didn´t wait for her marching orders and left the shop in a rage. She later said that she found it incredible that the shop assistant didn´t understand Mallorcan...eventhough Real Mallorca is the local club.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.