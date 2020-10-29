Real Mallorca players 26-10-2020 Carlos Gil-Roig

An ardent Real Mallorca fan has shown their club shop the red card after she was asked to speak Spanish rather than Mallorcan!

The fan was left speechless when she went to the shop close to the Plaza Cort. But when she enquired about an article in Mallorcan she was asked to speak Spanish, prompting her to see red.

She didn´t wait for her marching orders and left the shop in a rage. She later said that she found it incredible that the shop assistant didn´t understand Mallorcan...eventhough Real Mallorca is the local club.