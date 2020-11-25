The ministers taking selfies in Palma

The ministers taking selfies including Arancha González Laya in the centre in Palma.

The Spanish Foreign Minister Arantxa Gonzalez Laya caused a few raised eye-brows in Palma this morning when she got her flags mixed up. She is attending the Spanish/Italian summit in Palma and tweeted a photograph of Palma Cathedral to her thousands of followers...

But rather than putting the Italian flag..... she used the Mexican one, which left her staff red-faced. In her defence the flags are rather similar but her critics on social media said she should know better!

