The Spanish Foreign Minister Arantxa Gonzalez Laya caused a few raised eye-brows in Palma this morning when she got her flags mixed up. She is attending the Spanish/Italian summit in Palma and tweeted a photograph of Palma Cathedral to her thousands of followers...

Hoy en Palma de Mallorca para la Cumbre 🇪🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jRFnKhxXCN — Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) November 25, 2020

But rather than putting the Italian flag..... she used the Mexican one, which left her staff red-faced. In her defence the flags are rather similar but her critics on social media said she should know better!