The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry shows a fall in the positive test rate to 3.53%. From 3,909 tests, there are 138 new positive cases, 27 fewer than on Tuesday, when the rate was 4.45% from 3,707 tests. In Mallorca there are 106 new cases, in Ibiza 21 and in Minorca eleven.

The number of patients on hospital wards is down by three, having fallen by fourteen on Tuesday. There is, however, one more patient in Mallorca (176), the numbers in Ibiza and Minorca having decreased by two in both instances - down to 34 and eleven, respectively. Intensive care numbers remain unchanged - 42 Mallorca, eight Ibiza and four Minorca.

Thirty more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 233 people have recovered. The ministry reports one more fatality. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 403.

The latest figure for the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is 18,983. This is based on 23,112 confirmed cases, but this latter figure depends on the government source, as the main report for Wednesday gives 23,550. Either way, the recovery rate is over 80%.

The R rate, meanwhile, is down to 0.81.