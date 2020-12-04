The Friday report from the regional health ministry shows 223 new positive cases (forty more than Thursday) and a positive test rate of 6.35% from 3,511 tests. The test rate is almost two percentage points higher than on Thursday (4.59%). Of the 223 cases, 195 are in Mallorca, 15 in Ibiza and 13 in Minorca.

The better news come from the hospitals. While the number of patients in intensive care units in the Balearics remains 42, the number on wards continues to fall. On Monday the total for the Balearics was 211. It is now 167, with 142 patients in Mallorca, 18 in Ibiza and seven in Minorca.

Twenty-six more patients have been discharged, while a further 195 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The ministry has confirmed two more deaths, increasing the total to 426.

At municipality level, there are increases in active cases in sixteen municipalities, decreases in fourteen and no changes in 23. Sa Pobla continues to be a worry, there having been an increase of 12 active cases. (Figures in brackets show the changes compared with Thursday's numbers.)

Palma 1,796 (+23)

Manacor 161 (+1)

Inca 154 (+5)

Marratxi 147 (+4)

Calvia 135 (+6)

Sa Pobla 126 (+12)

Soller 121 (no change)

Llucmajor 87 (-3)

Andratx 64 (-3)

Santa Margalida 48 (no change)

Felanitx 45 (no change)

Binissalem 43 (+1)

Lloseta 43 (+4)

Sant Joan 43 (-1)

Santanyi 43 (no change)

Alcudia 40 (-3)

Pollensa 40 (+1)

Capdepera 37 (-1)

Muro 29 (+2)

Santa Maria 26 (+1)

Montuiri 23 (no change)

Sencelles 23 (no change)

Campos 22 (no change)

Arta 20 (no change)

Selva 20 (-2)

Son Servera 20 (+1)

Alaro 19 (-2)

Algaida 14 (+1)

Bunyola 13 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 13 (-1)

Esporles 11 (+1)

Ariany 9 (-1)

Campanet 8 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 8 (no change)

Valldemossa 8 (+2)

Consell 7 (no change)

Fornalutx 7 (no change)

Llubi 7 (-1)

Petra 7 (no change)

Porreres 7 (-1)

Puigpunyent 7 (no change)

Sineu 6 (-1)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (-2)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)