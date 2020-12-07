Rainbow in the Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

06-12-2020Caroline Fuller

Palma is 17 degrees with very strong winds and intermittent rain, but at least it’ll be a little warmer overnight at 8 degrees.

Calvia is overcast, wet and very blustery with gusts of up to 45 kilometres an hour and a top temperature of 16 degrees falling to 10 after dark.

It’s 17 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with scattered showers, 35 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 7 degrees.

Santa Margalida is 16 and overcast with rain this afternoon, strong southerly winds and an overnight low of 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa de Muro.

Escorca, it’s 12 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and showers, 40 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 4.

