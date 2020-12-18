A succession of Atlantic fronts will sweep across the Peninsula over Christmas, bringing rain to the Atlantic coast, Cantabria and the Pyrenees and a mass of cold air and snow to the north of the country, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Heavy rain is likely on Christmas Day in the Balearic Islands, the Alborán coast, northern areas of the Canary Islands and on the Atlantic coast of the Peninsula with snowstorms in medium to high areas of Spain.

Temperatures will plummet throughout Spain and it will be very frosty in northeastern parts of the Peninsula.

Here in Mallorca scattered showers and highs of 16 degrees are forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The good news is higher than usual temperatures are forecast throughout the winter months with average levels of rainfall.