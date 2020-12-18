Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

17-12-2020X. Serra

A succession of Atlantic fronts will sweep across the Peninsula over Christmas, bringing rain to the Atlantic coast, Cantabria and the Pyrenees and a mass of cold air and snow to the north of the country, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Heavy rain is likely on Christmas Day in the Balearic Islands, the Alborán coast, northern areas of the Canary Islands and on the Atlantic coast of the Peninsula with snowstorms in medium to high areas of Spain.

Temperatures will plummet throughout Spain and it will be very frosty in northeastern parts of the Peninsula.

Here in Mallorca scattered showers and highs of 16 degrees are forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The good news is higher than usual temperatures are forecast throughout the winter months with average levels of rainfall.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.