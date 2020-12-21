The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 18 degrees with a light southerly wind and a low of 6.

Here’s how the weather's looking in real time from our webcam in Can Barbara.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 18 with a nice breeze and an overnight low of 12 degrees.

It’s mostly sunny in Santanyi with a high of 17, mild southerly winds and a low of 8 degrees.

Alcudia is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 20 degrees and an overnight temperature of 10.

It’s mostly overcast in Banyalbufar with sunny intervals, moderate southerly winds and a high of 17 dropping to 12 after dark.