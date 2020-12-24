Merry Christmas!

01-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a cold, wet and windy Christmas Day in Palma with a high of 13 degrees, occasional sunshine and a low of 5.

Calvia is 15 degrees and overcast with a strong northerly wind, rain this afternoon and a low of 7.

It’s 13, dull and breezy in Llucmajor with scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 4 degrees.

It’s pouring rain in Muro with strong northerly winds, a high of 12 and a low of 5.

Soller will have a mixture of sun and rain throughout the day with strong winds and the daytime high of 14 will drop to 5 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

