Palma City Council is planning a major extension of the ORA parking system next year, which will affect several neighbourhoods of the city.

The new boundary will run west to east, from Carrer de Fra Junípero Serra, to Carrer de Manuel Azaña, passing through Avinguda San Ferran, Carrer de Francesc Fiol i Joan, Avinguda Gaspar Bennàzar, Calle de Metge Josep Darder and Carrer de Francesc Pi i Margall.

The project has a budget of 3 million euros and has already been presented to the SMAP Board of Directors.

The original idea was to approve the ORA extension before the end of 2020 and start the first phase in January, but the project has been delayed because of the pandemic and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Palma City Council is not planning to hire more staff to cover the new ORA areas, which will be monitored by the so-called ‘fine car’ whereby 10 cars with infrared cameras will read licence plates on public roads. The Council also wants to buy 14 electric bikes for use on the new ORA streets, like the ones already being used to monitor the Acire zone in Palma.

Around 400 ORA ticket vending machines will have to be renewed, so that they can be connected to the ‘fine car’ and the work will be put out tender.

The ORA includes three areas of Palma and each one has a different rate.

Zone 1 runs from the Avenidas towards the port up to the beginning of the Areas of Restricted Circulation, or Acire in the old town and costs 85 cents for 30 minutes with a 2 hour limit.

Zone 2 runs from the Avenidas towards the outskirts of the city and costs 65 cents for 30 minutes with a 2 hour limit.

Zone 3 is already underway near Mercat Pere Garau and will cost 35 cents for 30 minutes with a 3 hour limit.