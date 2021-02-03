The Balearic health ministry's Wednesday report indicates 307 new positive cases - 129 in Mallorca, 157 in Ibiza, 19 in Minorca and two in Formentera. The test rate is 6.32% based on 4,857 tests.

In the hospitals, there are 13 fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (239), three more in Ibiza (146) and one fewer in Minorca (14). In intensive care, there are two more patients in Mallorca (107) and one fewer in Ibiza (25). There is no change in Minorca (seven patients).

A total of 732 more people have recovered, 72 of whom were in hospital. The total number of people in the Balearics being cared for by the health service (hospitals and primary care) is under 9,000 for the first time in weeks - it is 8,757. In Mallorca, primary care is attending to 4,267 people (down 279 from Tuesday). The number in Ibiza has fallen by 128 to 3,419. In Minorca, there has been an increase of 19 to 343, while there are eleven fewer cases in Formentera (161).

Six more deaths have been confirmed. The total is 611.

There are increased cases in 14 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. These are small with the exception of Manacor, where there has been an increase of 22. The figures here show changes from the report of February 1.

Palma 2,357 (-54)

Manacor 266 (+22)

Calvia 239 (-7)

Marratxi 199 (-6)

Inca 167 (+1)

Llucmajor 120 (no change)

Soller 116 (+1)

Alcudia 108 (+2)

Pollensa 108 (-3)

Sa Pobla 91 (-9)

Felanitx 62 (-1)

Santanyi 60 (-2)

Santa Margalida 40 (-4)

Son Servera 40 (+1)

Campos 38 (-2)

Binissalem 37 (-4)

Santa Maria 37 (no change)

Bunyola 33 (+2)

Esporles 33 (-1)

Muro 33 (-6)

Arta 31 (+2)

Capdepera 31 (no change)

Andratx 29 (-1)

Lloseta 28 (no change)

Alaro 27 (no change)

Porreres 21 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 19 (-1)

Ses Salines 16 (+2)

Vilafranca 15 (-2)

Consell 14 (-3)

Sineu 14 (+1)

Petra 12 (no change)

Puigpunyent 12 (-1)

Santa Eugenia 12 (+1)

Algaida 11 (+1)

Selva 11 (no change)

Valldemossa 11 (+2)

Llubi 9 (-1)

Montuiri 9 (+2)

Sencelles 8 (-1)

Buger 7 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Ariany 4 (no change)

Costitx 4 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 4 (no change)

Sant Joan 4 (-1)

Banyalbufar 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)