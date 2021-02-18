The furious director of an Alcudia funeral company has said that a photograph he placed on facebook of himself with his vehicle as part of the SOS tourism campaign had been "manipulated by persons unknown" and the slogan "I love Balconying" inserted on the side of his vehicle.

In a statement the company said: "this is an outrageous state of affairs and those responsible should be brought to justice...."

"Balconying" has claimed the lives of many tourists over recent years especially in the more popular resorts of Magalluf and the Playa de Palma. It involves tourists jumping from one balcony to the other in their hotel or apartment complex. The local authorities have tried to clampdown on it on numerous occasions.