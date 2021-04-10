Electric Cars

10-04-2021- EFE

The Spanish government has approved a plan to spend up to 800 million euros until 2023 to encourage electric car sales, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

Private buyers would be entitled to subsidies of up to 7,000 euros per car, while authorities in small towns and companies buying fleets to use as taxis could get more.

Buyers of electric vans would get up to 9,000. The bonus scheme will start from Saturday, the ministry said.

The incentives follow announcements earlier this year of government plans to promote the domestic production of battery-powered cars as well as car batteries.

