The speed limit has been reduced to 30 kilometres an hour in several streets in Montuïri.

According to the Town Hall, the new measures are designed to improve road safety and protect the environment.

The Council insists that lowering the speed limit will save energy, reduce CO2 emissions, make it safer for the public and improve their standard of living.

The Consell de Mallorca has been notified of the change, which will affect Carrer de Emili Pou, Carrer de Ramon Llull and Carrer de Palma.

Radars have been installed at entrances to the town to warn drivers that the speed limit is now 30 kilometres an hour.