Ditch the plastic is the Balearic government's advertising campaign designed to press home the message that plastic is a thing of the past and to also ensure compliance with Balearic waste legislation that outlaws single-use plastic products.

The environment ministry has been giving training about the law to government inspectors from different departments. But the director general for waste management, Sebastià Sansó, says that the "best inspector is the citizen" who makes complaints on social media. The public, he adds, need to be aware of the law in order to reduce the use of plastic.

The government's director general for communications, Álvaro Gil, explains that the campaign uses humour in offering alternatives beyond simply prohibition. "There are fashions from the past that we don't want people to return to, and plastic is one of them."