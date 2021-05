Around half past twelve on Sunday, swimmers and boats near Es Carnatge beach in Palma sighted a dead whale in the sea. It was a sperm whale.

Es Carnatge is between Coll d'en Rabassa and Can Pastilla. Palma police cordoned off an area where the whale's body was taken - the Son Caios cove.

Technicians from Palma Aquarium, which is close by, went to the cove to take samples in order to try and ascertain the cause of the whale's death.