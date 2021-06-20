Guardia Civil in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.

20-06-2021Alejandro Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a German tourist in Fornalutx on Saturday.

The emergency services were alerted by a phone call from the girlfriend of the German man. They had been drinking while watching the Portugal-Germany match at a property that belongs to relatives. Later, she didn't know where he was, so went outside and found his lifeless body.

When the emergency services arrived, the woman was hugging his body. She was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

