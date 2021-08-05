The environmental group, GOB, claims that 12 bars and restaurants have installed terraces on the Son Moll promenade in Cala Ratjada without securing mandatory permission from the Demarcation of Coasts.

"According to the Coastal regulations no space for special, private and lucrative uses can be occupied without prior authorisation or Coastal Demarcation concession, which has not been granted in Cala Ratjada,” the GOB insists.

"The situation is more serious if we take into account the fact that these stretches of the Cala Ratjada promenade were subject to two concessions that were granted by Ministerial Orders on December 9, 1981 for a total of 1,667 square metres for a promenade for public use,” the environmental group explains. “One of the authorisations was denied in a resolution last February but they have been functioning normally for months even though those responsible were told to remove the facilities."