The first European Hydro-aviation Congress in Mallorca, will be held at Hotel Playa Mar in Puerto Pollensa from September 23-25.

It's being organised by Fundació Aeronàutica Mallorquina, or FAM and the Iberian Association of Amphibious Aviation and will feature speakers from 13 countries. Delegates will also have the opportunity to attend conferences and talks about private, commercial and sports hydro-aviation by renowned personalities from the world of aviation.

The event will also promote Mallorca as the future headquarters of the European Hydroaviation Federation.

On Saturday September 25 working groups will present their first conclusions on the European Federation statutes and the call for candidatures will be held to constitute the European Hydroaviation Federation. The organisation of next year’s Congress will also be discussed.

Programme

The congress will host five working groups to determine the logistical needs of hydro-aviation in Europe, including the establishment of common regulations, training and qualifications at European level and the creation of schools for seaplane pilots.

FAM is processing all the necessary permits so that several international seaplanes are able to fly over Puerto Pollensa on Saturday, September 25.