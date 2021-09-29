The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 49 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 48, Ibiza one. These are 39 fewer than on Tuesday, when the cases were Mallorca 59, Ibiza 26, Minorca two, and Formentera one.

The test rate for the 49 cases is 1.26%; it was 1.97% on Tuesday for 88 cases.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 89.6, down from 90.4 on Tuesday. In Mallorca it is 83.5, down from 85.1; Ibiza 151.5, up from 144.9; Minorca 56.5, down from 58.6; Formentera 75.6 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 42.85 to 43.19.

The number of Covid patients on wards in the Balearics is down four to 97 - Mallorca 65 (down three), Ibiza 29 (no change), Minorca three (down one). In intensive care, there are 29 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one) and four in Ibiza (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 9.9% to 9.6%.

Primary case is monitoring 1,321 people in the Balearics (down 55) and 978 in Mallorca specifically, a decrease of 48.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,244 cases and 960 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

The vaccination - 848,324 people have had at least one dose (81.97% of the target population) and 829,228 the complete course (80.13%).