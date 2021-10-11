The State Open Strike Commission's call for 800,000 Temporary Public Workers to take industrial action over "the abuse of temporality" has the backing of the Interim & Temporary Coordinator in the Balearic Islands, or Sintta, ATAP, CGT & ASIJ.

Partial work stoppages are scheduled on October 13, 20 and 27 with total walkouts on October 14 and 28.

"The protest is based on the abuse of temporality and fraud by all Public Administrations throughout the country," said the Coordinator. “We are in a very serious, precarious situation and workers are facing the prospect of massive layoffs throughout the so-called stabilisation process.”