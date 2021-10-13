Traffic jam on Ma-13, Mallorca.

20-10-2021A. Sepúlveda

The Inca-Palma lanes of the Ma-13 have been shut down after a truck overturned during rush hour, causing a monumental traffic jam.

Crane on Ma-13, Mallorca.

The accident happened near the exit to Santa Maria del Camí and Emergency services and Guardia Civil Traffic Officers have been deployed to the scene. A crane has been brought in to remove the vehicle.

The road is likely to be closed for hours and many drivers are taking a detour via Consell to get to Palma.

No one was injured in the accident.

