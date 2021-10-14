Balearic President, Francina Armengol, Palma Mayor José Hila & Grup Serra President, Carmen Serra & other guests at the Mallorca Magazin 50th Anniversary celebration.

13-10-2021Jaume Morey

The weekly German language Mallorca Magazin celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday with a forum entitled 'Mallorca & Germany Creating a Future Together’ at the Aljub room at Es Baluard Museum.

Sabine Christiansen, German Journalist.

Attendees included the Balearic President, Francina Armengol; Palma Mayor, José Hila; Grup Serra President, Carmen Serra; Bertelsmann Group CEO, Mark Wossner; the Vice President of the German Parliament, Wolfgang Kubicki and renowned German journalist, Sabine Christiansen.

Round Table discussion with Lutz Minkner, Willi Plattes, Carmen Riu, Sabine Christiansen, Corinna Graf, Toni Nadal & Daniel Wahl.

Sustainability, teleworking, diversification, tourism, environmental protection and digitisation were some of the ideas guests discussed as a means to boost Mallorca as a preferred destination for German and European tourists.

