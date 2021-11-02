More than 7,000 drivers were fined for breaching the access restrictions to Formentor within the restricted hours between June 15 and September 15.

Private vehicles were banned from entering Formentor from 10:00-19:00 between those dates, but because the ruling was modified, only those who broke the rules between August 18 and September 15 were sanctioned.

In 2018 and 2019 private vehicles were prohibited from the road to the beach and Formentor lighthouse to prevent chaos on the Ma-2210, but that created a domino effect, moving the massive traffic jams to the section between Port de Pollensa and the beach, so the limitations were extended in 2021.

Radars with licence plate readers and an information sign were installed and an informer was on duty on the beach.

A shuttle bus was made available to visitors who wanted to go to the lighthouse or the beach, but vehicle traffic to the beach was still very high during restricted hours.

Most of the drivers were tourists in rental cars who were unaware of the ban and didn't know they could avoid a fine for going to the beach by presenting a receipt from a bar or restaurant.

According to data, 1,860 private vehicles used the road to Formentor every day.