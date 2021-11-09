A nationwide man hunt was underway this morning for at least 10 North Africans who fled from Palma airport on Friday night after their plane landed following a medical emergency which was later revealed to be a hoax.

According to police at least two of the men have reached Barcelona, catching a ferry in Palma within hours of the incident. The police know the names and passport numbers of the missing men after the airline provided the necessary information. There were reports that some may have reached Valencia.

Red faced officials at Palma airport have ordered a complete investigation into the incident while radical far-right group, Vox, said in the Balearic parliament that the island was under siege from illegal immigrants.

Twelve other passengers on the flight, including the man who claimed that he was sick which led to the aircraft landing in Palma, have been sent to prison.