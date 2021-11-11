According to Bernat Roig, spokesperson for the Endavant coalition at Ses Salines town hall, the Council of Mallorca will next year undertake work to improve the Colonia Sant Jordi-Ses Salines road. Roig says that he was assured of the work being done at a meeting with the Council's president, Catalina Cladera.

At this week's council meeting, there was unanimous approval of a motion to formally request that the work is carried out. The town hall has been demanding it for years, and in 2018 there was a protest involving some one hundred residents that called on the Council to make necessary improvements.

The work is needed as the road doesn't fully meet traffic regulations. A widening is envisaged and a bike lane is expected to be added.