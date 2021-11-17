Video grab of how storm Blas affected the islands over the last week

17-11-2021

The Palma Met Office has released satellite images of the storms which hit the island from November 5 causing much damage. Almost 400 litres of rain per square metre fell in Lluch and at least 200 litres per square in Pollensa.

The Met Office said that the weather would now improve and this morning the sun made an appearance for the first time in many days.

November will go down on record as one of the wettest in recent history.

