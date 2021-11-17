The Palma Met Office has released satellite images of the storms which hit the island from November 5 causing much damage. Almost 400 litres of rain per square metre fell in Lluch and at least 200 litres per square in Pollensa.

Una semana ha estado la borrasca #Blas afectando las #Baleares, los primeros días con viento fuerte y oleaje y posteriormente también con precipitaciones persistentes. 🌧️🌬️🍃🌊https://t.co/ElIyBGRh7m pic.twitter.com/1jsUa1z5GB — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 15, 2021

The Met Office said that the weather would now improve and this morning the sun made an appearance for the first time in many days.

November will go down on record as one of the wettest in recent history.