The Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue have rescued 14 men of North African origin from a skiff in the waters of the archipelago of Cabrera, south of Mallorca. The incident took place around 11pm last night.

The boat had been detected by the radars of the Integrated External Surveillance Service (SIVE), reported the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands.

The fourteen men were in apparent good health.

This is the fourth 'patera' to have been rescued between Tuesday and Wednesday in the waters of Cabrera; as well as another one arrived to the southeast of Ibiza with another 10 people of Algerian origin; and two other groups of migrants intercepted in a cove and at a gas station in the Ibizan town of Sant Josep.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday 90 migrants have arrived in the Balearic Islands. With this last one, so far this year 158 pateras have arrived in the Balearic Islands, with 2,307 people.