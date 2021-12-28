In January, work on five Council of Mallorca road projects will start. Costing a total of 9.37 million euros, they include three roundabouts, the most costly one of which (1.6 million) will be in Camp de Mar, Andratx. The councillor for roads, Ivan Sevillano, explains that this will eliminate a blackspot and also link Paguera to Andratx through a public way for pedestrians and cyclists through pine forest.

Sevillano adds that projects are aimed at getting rid of blackspots, while there is otherwise a general focus on improving the secondary road network with small works.

On the Palma-Soller road, there is to be a roundabout for the Raixa finca. This will cost 800,000 euros and include new bus stops. There is also to be a "hotel" for insects and pollinators to promote biodiversity in the area. The third roundabout will be for the Can Valero industrial estate in Palma. Spending of 540,000 euros will also improve pedestrian access, while new bus stops will be created.

In Inca, a new link for cyclists and pedestrians is to be built. This will connect the hospital to the centre of Inca. The greatest spending, 6.1 million euros, will be for comprehensive improvement of the Paguera tunnels.