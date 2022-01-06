The Balearic health ministry has reported 4,934 new positive cases coronavirus. The Thursday number is 941 more than on Wednesday.

The test rate for these cases is 37.25%, and the seven-day positivity test rate has climbed from 26.01% to 30.65%. These figures may be subject to alteration.

As Thursday is a public holiday, there is no update on the situation in the hospitals, where there were 263 Covid patients on wards on Wednesday (a decrease of 21 from the previous day) and 72 in intensive care units (up four).

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 1953.4, up from 1746.0. Mallorca is 1933.5, up from 1749.3; Minorca 2152.8, up from 1945.8; Ibiza 1999.6, up from 1776.4; Formentera 1285.3, up from 1268.5.

The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 861.9, up from 819.3.