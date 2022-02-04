​​The agency Living Blue Mallorca has sold the emblematic estate of Son Curt.

​The spectacular finca is located in the mountains of Alaró.

The emblematic estate of Son Curt, located in Alaró, has been owned by the same family for five centuries. The spectacular estate with dreamlike views between the mountains of the municipality and towards the famous Castell d'Alaró, is awaiting an extensive refurbishment to bring it back to its former glory.





The agency Living Blue Mallorca, managed by Mandy Fletling and specialising in the sale and purchase of large country estates and farmhouses all over the island, has been active in the island's real estate market for more than 20 years. A market leader when it comes to selling exclusive country houses and estates.

With offices in Alaró, Santa Maria del Camí and Port de Sóller, Living Blue has a team of 20 professionals working in a total of nine languages.





The demand for farmhouses and country estates has grown exponentially in the wake of the health pandemic and many buyers, both national and international, are looking for freedom in large spaces that provide quality of life and a connection to nature. These buyers are choosing to invest in large properties in Mallorca and are dedicated to growing their own wine and olive oil.

Contact details:

Email: info@livingblue-mallorca.com

Web: www.livingblue-mallorca.com/en

Alaró

Address: Plaça de la Vila, 13, 07340, Alaró, Mallorca.

Telephone: 971 510 881

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9.10am to 6pm

Santa Maria del Camí

Address: Plaça Hostals, 8, 07320, Santa María del Camí, Mallorca.

Telephone: 971 510 609

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9.30am – 6pm

Port de Sóller

Address: Paseo Es Través, 25, 07108, Port de Sóller, Mallorca.

Telephone: 871 000 500

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9.30am – 6pm



