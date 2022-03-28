The Balearic cabinet today approved the project to extend the metro line from the Balearic University to Parc BIT technology park, which was designed by the late British architect Sir Richard Rogers, with a final budget of 25.5 million euros, more than double the 10 million originally estimated. The project will be financed through European funds. The overall cost includes the expropriation of the land and will be paid in two annual instalments.

The 1.4-kilometre-long route will run parallel to the Parc BIT access road and will reach the technology centre from the university in two minutes. The terminus station will be located in the southern part of the technology park, next to the car park.

The Balearic government expects to see an increase of 25% in the number of metro users as a result of the extension, according to the Minister of Economics, Iago Negueruela. At present, 85% of the people who travel to Parc Bit do so in private vehicles.

The project will be completed in 15 months.