The Prosecutor's Office is demanding sentences totalling 38 years in prison for a group of seven squatters responsible for various robberies in Palma last year.

The gang, whose trial is set for May, comprised six men and one woman aged between 18 and 25. They were squatting at a one-time bank branch on Avenida Compte de Sallent in Palma and were arrested by the National Police in October. During the investigation, police came across a photo on Instagram of the group posing with a replica AK-47.

The first robbery occurred around 1am on September 18, 2021. Six of the group entered a property in La Calatrava through a balcony and seized two computers, a tablet, binoculars and sunglasses. Six days later, they went to an address on C. Sindicat, entered through a window and took an electric scooter, headphones and a reflective vest.

In the early hours of September 30 to October 1, four of the group stole a wallet and a laptop from a property on C. Bastió d'en Berard. Later on, they used a credit card in spending 160 euros.

By then, the police had other reports. One related to a mugging on C. Mateu Enric Lladó. A wallet and phone were stolen.