The summer season is just around the corner and the stars are lining up to sail on the crystal clear waters of Mallorca.

Two stunning mega yachts are ready and waiting in Palma for two very special owners.

'Va Bene' is moored up at Club de Mar in Palma next to ‘Zen’ a mega yacht owned by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma.

‘Va Bene' is getting her final once-over to make sure everything is in perfect working order and the interior decoration is up to scratch, before she’s handed back to the iconic rock guitarist, Eric Clapton.

She was designed by Richard Hein and built by Kees Cornelissen in 1992. She has 6 cabins and can accommodate up to 12 guests.



‘Cyan’ which belongs to Irish singer Bono has been a regular at Astilleros de Mallorca for the last three decades. She’s undergoing her annual review and getting a new coat of paint on her exterior.

The U2 frontman usually travels to Palma by private jet and spends a few days, sailing through the waters of Ibiza.

The 48.71 metre super yacht was built by the Italian shipbuilder, Codecasa in 1997 and she’s a stunner with state of the art technology throughout. She has a master suite, 3 double cabins and 2 twin cabins and can accommodate 12 guests.