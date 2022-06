It is set to the hottest week of the year so far with the Palma Met Office forecasting temperatures of up to 38 degrees Centigrade across the island.

The high temperatures will also increase the risk of forest fires with emergency services on red alert. The fire brigade warned people of the risk of dumping rubbish in wooded areas.

The local authorities also said this morning that people in the "at risk group" (small children and the elderly) should be extra careful in the hot weather. "Drink plenty of water" and "stay in the shade whenever possible..." was their message.

The hot weather is expected to continue all week.