A young man was seriously injured in the early hours of this morning after crashing into a wall between the National Police station and the fire station in Playa de Palma.

According to sources close to the case, the incident occurred at 4.00 am.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up crashing into a wall.

The impact was said to have been extremely violent and police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Once freed from the vehicle the young driver was rushed to hospital in Palma.