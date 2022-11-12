On Friday, the Spanish Hydroaviation Association announced that it has started a round of institutional contacts to gather support for the ambitious project to create a hydroaviation training centre to be based in Puerto Pollensa.

The president of the Mallorcan Aeronautical Federation, Miguel Buades, who is also president of the national association, explained that this centre would bring together all the qualifications recognised in the European Union. To this end, there are ongoing contacts with MEPs, while further support is now being sought from the Balearic government and the Council of Mallorca.

"Our hope is that young people come to recognise the possibilities of hydroaviation, which go far beyond just fire prevention, and that Puerto Pollensa can host a training centre approved throughout Europe."

In terms of institutional support, the plan is viewed favourably by Pollensa town hall - the current administration, that is.

Mayor Andrés Nevado and deputy mayor, Tomeu Cifre, hosted a presentation at the town hall on Friday for the next Splash-In of seaplanes, which will be held between April 27 and May 1, 2023. Seaplanes will arrive in Los Alcázares in Murcia on April 27, fly to Palma Son Sant Joan Airport and on to Puerto Pollensa on April 29. As with previous Splash-In events, members of the public will be admitted to the military base for an exhibition of planes, while there will also be aerial displays.

Considering the possibilities for seaplanes, Buades noted that they could offer "a great function" in terms of safety, such as forest surveillance and the rescue of migrants, and he stressed that seaplanes "pollute far less than other vehicles".

Key institutional support for this plan would have to come from Spain's ministry of defence; there is support from the air force. At a local level, opposition parties at Pollensa town hall are against the idea.