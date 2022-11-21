The WTM Fair for Calvià started with a meeting with the tour operator Jet2, to outline new lines of collaboration with the Town Hall. The Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, and the Director General of Tourism and Coast, Xavier Pascuet, have conveyed to the representatives of the British tour operator, which has announced that this winter it is increasing the seats to Mallorca by 25% and that it is focusing on young lifestyle tourism, the intention of the municipality to seek new ways of collaboration with a more segmented offer towards sport, with events and training camps, and towards culture, with events such as the Mallorca Live Festival, to attract British tourism in the months at the beginning of the season (March, April and May).