The WTM Fair for Calvià started with a meeting with the tour operator Jet2, to outline new lines of collaboration with the Town Hall. The Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, and the Director General of Tourism and Coast, Xavier Pascuet, have conveyed to the representatives of the British tour operator, which has announced that this winter it is increasing the seats to Mallorca by 25% and that it is focusing on young lifestyle tourism, the intention of the municipality to seek new ways of collaboration with a more segmented offer towards sport, with events and training camps, and towards culture, with events such as the Mallorca Live Festival, to attract British tourism in the months at the beginning of the season (March, April and May).

During the meeting, the tour operator was informed of the message from Calvià, in particular, and Mallorca and the Balearic Islands in general, of the firmness in the application of the decree law on excesses, informing him of the good results of this summer in order to make progress in the eradication of this type of tourism.

Subsequently, they met with Mabrian, the leading Menorcan company in tourism intelligence systems. Within the framework of the development of Red.es projects in 2023, and specifically in data analysis, Calvià Town Hall is studying options focused on or offered by tourism intelligence and technological systems that help to design public policies, anticipate trends and evaluate customer satisfaction throughout the travel cycle.

The day ended with the presentation of Calvià as a sports tourism destination, in the networking event 'Mallorca is sport' that the Consell de Mallorca organised for the British professional sector. Calvià explained all its sports offer, the organisation of international events and competitions, the wide network of sports facilities that the municipality has, and the possibility, throughout the year, of stays and training that are proving a powerful tool of international projection for the municipality.