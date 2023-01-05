Ambulance at Son Espases Hospital, Mallorca

A 49-year-old man is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after falling from scaffolding in Puerto Pollensa.

Shortly before 2pm on Thursday, the emergency services were called to an address on the Paseo Londres. The man had fallen some three metres and had suffered a severe head injury.

He was rushed to Son Espases in an advanced life support ambulance.