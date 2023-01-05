<p>A 49-year-old man is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after falling from scaffolding in <strong>Puerto Pollensa<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>Shortly before 2pm on Thursday, the emergency services were called to an address on the Paseo Londres. The man had <strong>fallen some three metres<\/strong> and had suffered a severe head injury.<\/p>\r\n<p>He was rushed to <strong>Son Espases<\/strong> in an advanced life support ambulance.<\/p>
