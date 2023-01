On Friday, a court in Barcelona ordered the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to be detained in prison pending investigation into alleged sexual assault. Bail was not granted.

The former Barcelona full-back, 39, was arrested by the Mossos d'Esquadra on Friday after he flew into Barcelona from Mexico, where he now plays for Pumas UNAM - or did play, as the club have terminated his contract with immediate effect.

His arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Mossos by a woman that alleges sexual assault by the footballer at a club in Barcelona on the night of December 30-31.

Alves played 408 times for Barcelona and was a member of Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad.