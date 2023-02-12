The Balearic government and WWF World Wide Fund for Nature recently outlined the Balearic Strategy for Wetlands 2023-2030. As part of this plan, the water resources directorate, part of the environment ministry, has announced that protection is to be established or extended for certain wetlands in Mallorca.

The director-general, Joana Maria Garau, says that whether these are public or private, there is to be "a participatory process" for protection, as these are wetlands that are significant not just for their bodies of water but also for their biodiversity.

The wetlands in question are Estany des Ponts and Maristany (Alcudia); Estany de na Borges (Arta); Bassa de Cala Murada and Riuet de Porto Cristo (Manacor); the mouth of the Xiclatí and Son Jordi torrents (Son Servera); La Gola and El Prat de l'Ullal (Pollensa); Riuet de S'Illot (Sant Llorenç); Sa Porrassa (Calvia); el Plat de Portopetro (Santanyi); and the Caló d'en Marçal torrent (Felanitx).

In addition to these, there are wetlands within Palma's municipal boundaries that are of interest and which have been subject to "urban pressure" - Font de la Vila is an example.

Garau explains that work was carried out on draining wetlands in the nineteenth century because they were sources of malaria. By the middle of the last century, a process of enhancement and recuperation began, "which continues today".