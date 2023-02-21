Mallorcans being encouraged to cycle to work. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/02/2023 12:58
Employees in countries like France and the Netherlands can bump up their wages by leaving their cars at home and cycling to work and Spain is about to follow suit. The European Union, as part of its Covid recovery programme, has made funds available for schemes such as “By bike to work” which is about to be wheeled out in Mallorca and across Spain.
