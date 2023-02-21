Employees in countries like France and the Netherlands can bump up their wages by leaving their cars at home and cycling to work and Spain is about to follow suit. The European Union, as part of its Covid recovery programme, has made funds available for schemes such as “By bike to work” which is about to be wheeled out in Mallorca and across Spain.

It is all part of the sustainable transport programme and while not only reducing traffic, emissions and congestion, it also being promoted as a healthy way to get back and forth to work.

For example, the new Bicipalma network has reached 51 operational stations, which means 14 more since the end of December 2022, when the new public bicycle system was implemented.

According to Palma City Council work will continue in the coming weeks on extending the network to reach the planned 85 stations by spring.

The expansion of the service will allow Bicipalma to cover 20 neighbourhoods in the city and incorporate a total of 930 new bikes, of which 270 are electric and 660 are mechanical.

The project has been financed with Next Generation EU funds included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience fund for an amount of 2,991,220 euros.