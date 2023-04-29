According to the latest data for household spending from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the number of households in the Balearics which are unable to meet unforeseen expenses has risen by 5.5%. From 30.9% in 2021, this increased to 36.4% in 2022 and was above the national average of 35.5%.

The INE report points to the Balearics having the highest percentage of households among the Spanish regions which are behind with payments linked to their main residence or to purchases in instalments - 20.5%. This was up from 20.3% in 2021. The region with the lowest percentage, 5.3%, is Cantabria. (The north African autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla both have higher percentages than the Balearics.)

More positively, the Balearics have the third lowest percentage when it comes to households struggling to make it to the end of the month. The 5.7% in 2022 was up 0.7% from 2021 and was behind the Basque Country (3.9%) and La Rioja (3.3%).

When it comes to taking holidays of at least one week a year, 33% of households are unable to afford these. This percentage was down slightly from 2021 when it was 35%.