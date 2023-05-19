<p><em>Jumbo II<\/em>, an excursions boat moored in <strong>Puerto Alcudia<\/strong> and unused for some considerable time, sank on Friday morning.<\/p>\r\n<p>The Balearic Ports Authority explains that the sinking was due to <strong>a leak<\/strong>. Efforts were made to stop the boat from sinking but these were unsuccessful.<\/p>\r\n<p>Absorbent barriers have been placed around the vessel to prevent any <strong>possible contamination<\/strong>.<\/p>
