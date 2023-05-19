Excursions boat which sank in Mallorca

Absorbent barriers have been positioned. | Balearic Ports Authority

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterAlcudia19/05/2023 16:12
Jumbo II, an excursions boat moored in Puerto Alcudia and unused for some considerable time, sank on Friday morning.

The Balearic Ports Authority explains that the sinking was due to a leak. Efforts were made to stop the boat from sinking but these were unsuccessful.

Absorbent barriers have been placed around the vessel to prevent any possible contamination.