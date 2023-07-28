With over 35-years of experience, Princess Yachts North Mallorca offers a premium brand service in the prestigious virgin natural beauty of the North of Mallorca.



With its bases in the Royal Yacht Club in Puerto Pollensa and Alcudiamar Marina, Princess Yachts North Mallorca provides the ultimate “turn key” service in the jewel in the crown of the island.



Princess Yachts has been designing, crafting and building its market leading vessels in the United Kingdom for over 50 years and offers a fleet of luxury yachts from 35 to 95 feet on board which owners can marvel in the delights of the natural backdrop of the North of Mallorca.





Your yacht is an extension of yourself. A statement of your lifestyle. She needs to deliver unforgettable experiences for you, your family and friends. Every Princess yacht is designed with our forward-thinking mentality and crafted with meticulous attention to detail.



Whatever it means to you, your Princess yacht will let you leave the world behind. And take your world with you.



From the spectacular Formentor Peninsula, where Four Seasons will soon be opening a new luxury hotel, to hidden coves, excellent restaurants with anchorages and pristine beaches Princess Yachts North Mallorca offers its clients an all-year service.





The team’s professionalism and dedication to customer service was formally recognised when they were awarded the accolade of Worldwide Dealership of the Year, an award that many strive for as it enforces their hard work, passion, and a love for the industry.



With its boatyards and moorings for all sizes of yachts, the team is on hand all year round to make sure that the yachts are carefully maintained and looked after and that owners can jet in to Mallorca and find their yachts all ready to set sail from day one.



Plus, the team provides a wealth of local knowledge to ensure that their clients enjoy the very best of one of the most beautiful sailing areas in the Mediterranean.



Address: Calle Atilio Boveri 6, Local 1, Puerto Pollensa



Email: hello@princess-pollensa.com



Telephone: +34 971 944 141



