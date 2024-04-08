Today we are at ARGAN MALLORCA in the south of Llucmajor to learn about the benefits of growing argan trees for the production of ARGAN OIL in Mallorca.



"The cultivation of argan oil is absolutely on trend - in the Balearic Islands and in the south of Spain around Malaga, argan trees have been cultivated for argan oil production for 20 years," confirm the experts from ARGAN MALLORCA.





Argania Spinosa tree species

Those who have already planted an argan tree plantation can count themselves lucky: The price of argan oil is rising dramatically - and a further price increase of at least twelve per cent per year is expected until 2035.



The demand for argan oil - especially in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries - is rising steadily, and the current cultivation areas can barely meet the demand.



If you have a free area of just 10,000 m2 on your finca, for example, you can earn up to 56,000 euros a year selling argan oil. Due to the high price of argan oil, cultivation pays for itself in just a few years.





Argan Oil with fruit

The company Argan-Mallorca is dedicated to the mission of enriching the diversity of Mediterranean agriculture by bringing the culture of the argan tree to the Balearic islands. Argan oil plantations offer not only a sustainable way of cultivating the land, but also a lucrative source of income for farmers and investors.



Argan trees offer a sustainable solution for the cultivation of dry and less fertile soils. Thanks to their deep roots, they help to prevent erosion and improve soil quality. They are also a natural source of nutrients and shade for other plants, which promotes diversity in agricultural landscapes.





Argan Oil

But the real jewel in the argan tree's crown is undoubtedly the precious argan oil extracted from the fruit. This liquid gold is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, which not only nourish the skin and hair, but also offer a multitude of health benefits.



Another convincing advantage is the low maintenance required for an argan tree plantation. The trees grow quickly and start producing fruit early on, which ensures you the fastest possible yields. Argan-Mallorca not only takes care of the establishment of your plantation, but also the ongoing maintenance and harvesting, so you can sit back and relax while your investment bears fruit.



Invest in the future of your finca and let yourself be enchanted by the magic of the argan tree. Contact Argan-Mallorca today and let our experts advise you on how you too can benefit from the many advantages of an argan tree plantation on your own finca. Turn your empty plot of land into a green paradise even without irrigation and experience the magic of argan in Mallorca!



Contact us to get all the information you need to start the new project on your own finca.





www.ARGAN-MALLORCA.eu

TRUFERA MALLORCA SL

Apartado de Correos 387

07620 Llucmajor – Mallorca

Tel & WhatsApp: (+34) 686 148 289

info@argan-mallorca.com